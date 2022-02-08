ARTICLE

United States: USCIS Issues Reminder Re Immigration Help Available For Natural Disasters, 'Other Unforeseen Circumstances'

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issued a notice on January 12, 2022, reminding the public that the agency offers immigration services “that may help people affected by unforeseen circumstances such as natural disasters,” including the Marshall fire in Colorado.

USCIS said following measures may be available on a case-by-case basis upon request:

Changing nonimmigrant status or extending a nonimmigrant stay for an individual currently in the United States. “Failure to apply for the extension or change before expiration of your authorized period of admission may be excused if the delay was due to extraordinary circumstances beyond your control,” USCIS said;

Re-parole of individuals previously granted parole by USCIS;

Expedited processing of advance parole requests;

Expedited adjudication of requests for off-campus employment authorization for F-1 students experiencing severe economic hardship;

Expedited adjudication of employment authorization applications, where appropriate;

Consideration of fee waiver requests due to an inability to pay;

Flexibility for those who received a Request for Evidence or a Notice of Intent to Deny but were unable to submit evidence or otherwise respond in a timely manner;

Flexibility if you were unable to appear for a scheduled interview with USCIS;

Expedited replacement of lost or damaged immigration or travel documents issued by USCIS, such as a Permanent Resident Card (Green Card), Employment Authorization Documents, and Arrival/Departure Record (Form I-94); and

Rescheduling a biometric services appointment.

Details:

