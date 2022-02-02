United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that the electronic registration process for the fiscal year 2023 H-1B quota lottery will open at noon Eastern on March 1, 2022 and continue through noon Eastern on March 18, 2022.

If sufficient registrations are received by March 18th, USCIS will randomly select registrations and send notifications via the myUSCIS online accounts. USCIS has indicated it intends to notify account holders of results by March 31st.

If a particular registration is selected, the employer can then proceed to file a H-1B cap-subject petition with USCIS for the selected beneficiary.

As in the past, the annual regular cap for the H-1B quota for fiscal year 2023 will be 65,000. There are an additional 20,000 numbers for beneficiaries who have earned U.S. Master's or higher degrees. Last year, the USCIS received 308,613 registrations for the fiscal year 2022 H-1B quota lottery.

