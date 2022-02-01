U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that the registration period for the FY 2023 H-1B cap season will begin at 12:00 PM EST on March 1, 2022, and end at 12:00 PM EST on March 18, 2022. USCIS aims to notify of selected registrations by March 31, 2022.

Overview

As in preceding years, USCIS will use an electronic registration system to select names for the H-1B cap-subject lottery. This registration process only determines the ability of a petitioning company to file an H-1B cap-subject petition for an individual beneficiary selected through registration.

USCIS will provide a confirmation number for every individual registered for the FY 2023 H-1B lottery. The confirmation number will be connected to the selection and subsequent filing of each eligible H-1B cap petition.

To submit a registration request, prospective H-1B cap-subject petitioners (or their representatives) must use a myUSCIS online account. A $10 H-1B registration fee is required for each beneficiary's registration. The myUSCIS accounts will permit both drafting of beneficiary information and submission of registration starting on March 1.

Looking Ahead

If USCIS receives sufficient registrations by March 18, 2022 for the 85,000 H-1Bs available, it will use a random process to select registrations. USCIS intends to notify of registrations selected through the myUSCIS online accounts by March 31.

Originally published 28, January 2022

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.