The Department of Justice has adjusted for inflation the civil monetary penalties assessed after December 13, 2021, for violations occurring after November 2, 2015. The adjustments made by the final rule are based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index for October 2020.

The final rule includes a table showing the old and new penalties. For example:

In 2016, "unlawful employment of aliens, first order (per unauthorized alien)" the penalty was a minimum of $539 to a maximum of $4,313. Now the minimum is $590 and the maximum is $4,722.

For a second such violation, the minimum in 2016 was $4,313 and the maximum was $10,781; now the minimum is $4,722 and the maximum is $11,803.

Details:

DOJ final rule, 86 Fed. Reg. 70740 (Dec. 13, 2021), https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-12-13/pdf/2021-26817.pdf

