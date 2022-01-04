The fee for a U.S. passport book will increase by $20 on December 27, 2021, the Department of State (DOS) announced, attributing the rise to a need “to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world.”

As examples, the current fee for renewing a U.S. passport book by mail is $110; as of December 27, that fee will rise by 18.2% to $130.

DOS also said it plans to launch its long-awaited online passport renewal system by fall 2022. The system is undergoing pilot-testing by federal employees and contractors. President Biden issued an executive order on December 13, 2021, requiring a system that does not require physical documents to be mailed.

Details:

