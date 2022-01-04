ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The fee for a U.S. passport book will increase by $20 on December 27, 2021, the Department of State (DOS) announced, attributing the rise to a need “to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world.”

As examples, the current fee for renewing a U.S. passport book by mail is $110; as of December 27, that fee will rise by 18.2% to $130.

DOS also said it plans to launch its long-awaited online passport renewal system by fall 2022. The system is undergoing pilot-testing by federal employees and contractors. President Biden issued an executive order on December 13, 2021, requiring a system that does not require physical documents to be mailed.

Details:

“Fees for U.S. Passports Are About to Pop Way Up,” Dec. 22, 2021, https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/us-passport-fee-increase/index.html

Tweet from Dept. of State, Dec. 20, 2021, https://twitter.com/TravelGov/status/1472997744600096771

“Apply Early and Save,” Dept. of State, https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/how-apply/fees.html

Passport fee chart (current fees before Dec. 27), https://travel.state.gov/content/dam/passports/forms-fees/Passport%20Fees%20Chart_TSG_JAN2021.pdf

Dept. of State fee calculator, https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/how-apply/fees/fee-calculator.html

“State Dept. Expects Long-Awaited Online Passport Renewal System to Launch by Fall 2022,” Federal News Network, Dec. 17, 2021, https://bit.ly/3mxBHdW

Executive Order, White House, Dec. 13, 2021, https://bit.ly/3H39fbI

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.