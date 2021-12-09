United States:
USCIS Conducts Third Random Selection From Previously Submitted FY 2022 H-1B Cap Registrations
U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that
on November 19, 2021, it selected additional registrations to reach
the fiscal year (FY) 2022 H-1B numerical allocations, including the
advanced degree exemption. This follows a second random selection
in July 2021, after the initial selection in March.
USCIS said the petition filing period will begin November 22,
2021, and close on February 23, 2022. Those with selected
registrations will receive a selection notice in their myUSCIS
accounts with details about when and where to file.
Details:
