United States:
EOIR Directs Public To Website For Updates In Response To COVID-19 Pandemic
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration
Review (EOIR) announced that it is discontinuing the issuance of
formal documents reporting COVID-19 pandemic-related adjustments
and protocols, and that its website will now be "the principal
method of communication with the public" regarding such
updates.
Details:
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Immigration from United States
2023 Diversity Visa Lottery Registration
Cozen O'Connor
The U.S. Department of State (DOS) Bureau of Consular Affairs announced that the online registration period for the 2023 Diversity Immigrant Visa Program...
U.S. Immigration Updates – Week Of November 22, 2021
Fakhoury Global Immigration
Nearly half of all House Democrats on Monday, November 22, called on their Senate colleagues to augment the immigration protections in the House-passed Build Back Better Act before the Senate votes on it.
U.S. Eases Travel Restrictions
Masuda, Funai, Eifert & Mitchell, Ltd.
As announced earlier in our advisory Goodbye NIE, Hello Vaccinations, on November 8, 2021, the United States took another step towards easing COVID-19 travel
Record Number Of Green Cards Available In 2022
Masuda, Funai, Eifert & Mitchell, Ltd.
The U.S. Department of State (DOS) recently announced that a record number of employment-based immigrant visas (aka green cards) will be available in Fiscal Year 2022 (October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022).