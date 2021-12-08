U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced on November 22, 2021, that it mistakenly rejected certain Forms I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, from petitioners for U nonimmigrant status that were filed without a fee (or request a fee waiver) from June 14, 2021, through September 29, 2021. USCIS said it also mistakenly accepted fees where certain petitioners for U nonimmigrant status unnecessarily submitted fees with their I-765 applications.

USCIS expects to issue refunds by March 22, 2022. Individuals who filed an initial bona-fide-determination-related Form I-765 under the (c)(14) eligibility category from June 14 through September 29, 2021, whose Form I-765 was rejected for lack of fee, and who have not refiled, may resubmit Form I-765 without a fee, USCIS said.

