Note:?This article was originally published on Nov. 29, 2021. It was updated on Dec. 03, 2021 to provide additional requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) following new travel guidance announced by President Biden on Dec. 02, 2021.??

Dec. 03 Update: New guidance from the CDC states that beginning 12:01 AM EST on Monday, Dec. 06, 2021, all inbound travelers aged 2 and older who plan to enter the U.S. by air must either provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result (taken within 24 hours of departure) or verify recovery from infection. An antigen test or a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) are both cited as sufficient tests for the protocol. This testing requirement applies to all inbound air travelers aged 2 and older, regardless of citizenship, immigration, or vaccination status.

Individuals who have been infected by COVID-19 and recovered may present documentation of their recovery and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or a public health official clearing the individual for travel. Travelers seeking to qualify for entry based on recovery from COVID-19 should consult the full guidance from the CDC about documentation required as proof of recovery from the disease.

Dec. 02 Update: In response to increasing concerns about the new Omicron variant circulating worldwide, President Biden has announced additional protocols for international travel. Starting Monday, Dec. 06, 2021, all inbound international travelers must get a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of departure to the U.S. This requirement applies to all travelers, regardless of vaccination status and nationality.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also released additional guidance confirming that all travelers age 2 and older must show a negative result to their airline before boarding an inbound U.S. flight. Alternatively, individuals who have been infected but recovered from COVID-19 can present documentation of their recovery (such as a positive COVID-19 test result taken within 90 days of departure) and a letter from a licensed healthcare provider or a public health official clearing the individual for travel. Further, clarification is expected on testing for children under the age of 2, which has not been required previously.

Additionally, all travelers must wear masks on airplanes, trains and other forms of public transportation. Masks must also be worn in transportation hubs. This requirement will remain in effect through March 18, 2022. Noncompliance will result in fines.

Starting Nov. 29, 2021, the U.S. government will impose new travel restrictions on foreign nationals arriving from South Africa and seven other southern African countries due to the new Omicron variant.

