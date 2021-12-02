ARTICLE

On 26 Nov. 2021, the World Health Organization named the new B.1.1.529 variant Omicron. In response to this new variant, a number of countries have reintroduced travel restrictions and entry requirements. For up-to-date information on the newest travel restrictions see the list below, which will be updated as more country information is announced. Prior to traveling, contact your Envoy Global Account Manager or trusted representative for up-to-date information.

EU Council

Overview

Effective 26 Nov. 2021, the EU countries agreed to impose temporary emergency restrictions on all non-essential travel into the EU from the countries of Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. These temporary restrictions include suspending passenger flights from affected countries. EU citizens are also asked to avoid travel to these above-mentioned countries.

Looking Ahead

Some member states of the EU have put into place stricter restrictions than the EU Council decision on travel.

Australia

Overview

Effective 29 Nov. 2021, the government of Australia has paused the next phase of reopening the country until 15 Dec. 2021 and introduced additional travel measures. This pause will apply to international skilled and student cohorts, humanitarian workers, working holiday makers and provisional family visa holders and travelers from Japan and South Korea.

All travelers arriving in Australia must have a negative PCR test and complete an Australian traveler declaration form detailing their vaccination status and confirming requirements to comply with state and territory public health requirements.

Anyone who has been in South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Malawi or Mozambique in the last 14 days who is not a fully vaccinated Australian citizen, permanent resident or immediate family member, will not be permitted to enter Australia. Fully vaccinated Australian citizens, permanent residents and immediate family members arriving from any of the above-mentioned countries will be required to enter a supervised quarantine for 14 days subject to jurisdictional arrangements. Travelers who have already arrived in Australia and who have been in any of the above-mentioned countries within the past 14 days must immediately isolate themselves, get tested for COVID-19 and adhere to jurisdiction quarantine requirements.

Looking Ahead

These new measures will remain in place until at least 15 Dec. 2021.

Brazil

Overview

Effective 29 Nov. 2021, the government of Brazil announced that flights between Brazil and the countries of South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Eswatini will be closed.

Looking Ahead

The government of Brazil has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions on the above-mentioned countries.

Canada

Overview

Effective 26 Nov. 2021, the government of Canada implemented enhanced border measures for all travelers who have been in the countries of South Africa, Eswatini, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Namibia in the last 14 days prior to arrival in Canada. Under these enhanced border measures, foreign nationals who have traveled in any of the above-mentioned countries within the past 14 days will not be permitted to enter Canada. Canadian citizens, permanent residents and people with a status under the Indian Act will be required to:

Prior to Arrival:

Obtain a valid negative COVID-19 molecular test in a third country within 72 hours prior to departure to Canada

After Arrival:

Take an on-arrival COVID-19 molecular test;

Undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival; and

Complete a COVID-19 molecular test on day 8 after arrival

These requirements apply regardless of vaccination status or past recovery from COVID-19. Impacted travelers will also be required to refer to the Public Health Agency of Canada in order to ensure they have suitable quarantine plans and travelers who arrive by air will be required to remain in a designated quarantine facility until they receive their post-arrival test result.

Looking Ahead

No direct flights will be permitted between Canada and the above-mentioned countries. The enhanced border measures will remain in place until 31 Jan. 2021.

Austria

Overview

Effective 27 Nov. 2021, the government of Austria announced a COVID-related travel warning, placing the countries of Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa at a security level 6. As a result, entry into Austria from these countries is restricted unless the travel is for business purposes, the traveler is an Austrian permanent resident, citizen, EU or EEA permanent resident or citizen, or Swiss citizen. For a complete list of exempt travelers from the above restrictions click here. Under this security level, travelers returning to Austria from any of the above-mentioned countries will be required to:

Register return travel prior to departing for Austria;

Present a negative PCR test upon arrival;

Enter a 10-day quarantine; and

Take a PCR test on day 5 of the quarantine

Looking Ahead

The government of Austria has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions on the above-mentioned countries. The government of Austria has advised its citizens to avoid travel to the above-mentioned countries.

Czech Republic

Overview

Effective 26 Nov. 2021, the government of the Czech Republic published new travel updates. Foreign nationals who have stayed for more than 12 hours in the last 14 days in the countries of South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Zambia or Mozambique will be prohibited from entering the Czech Republic. Citizens and foreign nationals with valid residence permits issued for more than 90 days must adhere to the following requirements when entering the Czech Republic, regardless of vaccination status:

Prior to Entry:

Fill out the Passenger Locator Form;

Provide proof of a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure;

Have confirmation of booking for a PCR test that will be carried out within 24 hours of arrival in the Czech Republic

After Arrival:

Undergo a PCR test within 24 hours after arrival;

Undergo self-isolation until a negative PCR test result is received between the 10th and 14th day of self-isolation;

Wear a respirator or similar protection (without an exhalation filter) for 14 days after arrival

For more information on the conditions of entry click here.

Looking Ahead

The government of the Czech Republic has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions on the above-mentioned countries.

Denmark

Overview

Effective 27 Nov. 2021, the government of Denmark announced that the countries of Angola, Malawi, Zambia, South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia will be designated as red countries. Travelers who have resided in these countries within the last 10 days prior to entry into Denmark will be subject to additional entrance requirements, regardless of vaccination status. These requirements include:

Perform a COVID-19 test within 24 hours of entry into Denmark; and

Undergo a 10-day quarantine

Travelers arriving from Angola, Malawi, Zambia, South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Namibia who cannot present a negative COVID-19 test will not be permitted to enter Denmark. All direct flights from the above countries to Denmark have been halted. These requirements will not apply to travelers who have transited through these above-mentioned countries. Travelers who are not permanent residents or do not hold a residence permit for Denmark will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test carried out prior to entry into Denmark, and provide a reason of purpose for entry into the country.

Looking Ahead

The government of Denmark advised citizens and permanent residence to return to the country due to potential travel restrictions. For additional information from the Danish government concerning COVID-19 restrictions and updates regarding the Omicron strain click here.

Finland

Overview

Effective 28 Nov. 2021, the government of Finland restricted entry into the country at its external borders from travelers, regardless of vaccination status, who have been in the countries of Botswana, Eswatini, South Africa, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia or Zimbabwe during the 14 days prior to arrival in Finland. Limit exemptions, such as compelling family matters and personal reasons, will apply to travelers entering Finland. Citizens and permanent residents of Finland will still be permitted to enter Finland.

Looking Ahead

The above-mentioned measures will remain in place until 19 Dec. 2021.

France

Overview

The government of France has updated its list of red list countries to include Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. For a comprehensive list of red list countries and territories click here. Travelers who have been in these countries are only permitted to travel to France on pressing grounds for travel. Travelers who are permitted to enter France on pressing grounds must:

Present a negative PCR or antigenic test taken less than 48 hours before departure. Those who previously contracted COVID-19 can present a certificate of recovered date more than 11 days and less than 6 months prior to the date of arrival;

Submit to testing upon arrival in France;

Undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine supervised by security forces

Looking Ahead

The government of France has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions on the above-mentioned countries.

Georgia

Overview

Effective 28 Nov. 2021, the government of Georgia announced that all travelers who have been in South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique or Malawi in the last 14 days will be subject to additional COVID-19 regulations, regardless of citizenship. These regulations include:

Undergo a 14-day quarantine in the quarantine faculty upon entrance into Georgia;

After the completion of the 14-day quarantine, individuals will undergo PCR testing

Quarantine hotels and PCR-test costs are covered by the government for citizens of Georgia. Foreign nationals will be required to pay for their own quarantine accommodations.

Looking Ahead

The government of Georgia has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions on the eight above-mentioned countries.

Germany

Overview

Effective 27 Nov. 2021, the government of Germany announced that the countries of South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique, Eswatini, Malawi and Lesotho will be classified as virus variant areas. As a result, only German citizens or persons permitted to live in Germany will be allowed to enter the country from these countries. Travelers originating from these countries are required to:

Enter a two-week quarantine upon entry into Germany

This requirement applies to all travelers arriving from these countries, regardless of vaccination status.

Looking Ahead

The government of Germany has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions on the above-mentioned countries.

Iceland

Overview

Effective 28 Nov. 2021, the government of Iceland announced that all travelers who have been in high-risk zones, including Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa for more than 24 hours in the past 14 days will be subject to additional COVID-19 regulations, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status. These regulations include:

Undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Iceland;

Undergo a 5-day quarantine;

Take an additional PCR test on the 5th day of quarantine

All travelers will be required to fill out a pre-registration form containing information on where they have traveled in the last 14 days and outline a quarantine plan including information on where the traveler plans to quarantine in Iceland. When boarding flights to Iceland, travelers must also present a negative PCR test or rapid antigen test taken within the last 72 hours. Travelers who can present a valid COVID-19 vaccination certificate demonstrating that 14-180 days have passed since receiving their last vaccination dose or have recovered from a previous COVID-19 infection will not be required to present a negative test.

Looking Ahead

The government of Iceland has recommended that travelers avoid travel to the countries of Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa.

India

Overview

Effective 1 Dec. 2021, the government of India will implement a new Standard Operating Procedure for all international travelers. Under these procedures, travelers planning to travel should:

Submit a self declaration form on the online Air Suvidha portal detailing the past 14 days of travel prior to travel to India;

Upload a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test that was conducted within 72 hours prior to departure;

Each passenger must submit a declaration with of authenticity of the COVID-19 test;

Agree to undergo government mandated home/institutional quarantine and self-monitor for possible COVID-19 symptoms

Upon arrival to India, travelers will:

Undergo thermal screening;

Present the completed self declaration form;

Travelers from countries that are not at risk will be required to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days post arrival

Travelers who have been in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong or Israel will be subject to additional measures upon arrival in India. These travelers will be subject to the above-mentioned requirements and be required to:

Take a post-arrival COVID-19 test;

Remain at the airport until the results are received;

If negative, the traveler will be required to undergo a home quarantine for 7 days;

An additional COVID-19 test will be taken on day 8 of the home quarantine;

If negative, the traveler will be required to monitor their symptoms for an additional 7 days

Looking Ahead

The government of India has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions.

Indonesia

Overview

The government of Indonesia has implemented new restrictions for international travelers arriving in Indonesia. Under these restrictions, foreign national travelers who have stayed or traveled through the countries of South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Angola and Hong Kong in the last 14 days will not be permitted to enter Indonesia. The granting of single entry visas or stay visas (ITAS) for foreign nationals from South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Angola and Hong Kong will be temporarily suspended.

Looking Ahead

The government of Indonesia has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions.

Ireland

Overview

Effective 26 Nov. 2021, the government of Ireland announced that it will require passport holders from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia and Lesotho to apply for an entry visa or transit visa before traveling to Ireland. Visa applications of passport holders from the above-mentioned countries and Zimbabwe and Mozambique will only be processed when certain emergency criteria are met. Such criteria include the considerations below:

A long stay Employment application that is supported by a work permit or Atypical permissions;

Transport workers or transport service providers, including drivers of freight vehicles;

Students and trainees who travel abroad on a daily basis;

Third-country nationals traveling for the purpose of third level study;

Preclearance applications from De Facto Partner of an Irish National, De Facto Partner of a Critical Skills Employment Permit Holder, or of a non-EEA Researcher on a Hosting Agreement and family members looking to join a UK National in Ireland;

Persons traveling for imperative business reasons;

Persons entitled to avoid the provision of the EU Free Movement Directive;

Passengers in transit

For an extensive list of travelers who fall under emergency criteria click here.

The government of Ireland has also advised that travelers avoid non-essential travel to and from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe. Irish residents returning to Ireland from these countries will be required to:

Undergo a home quarantine regardless of vaccination status or past recovery from COVID-19;

Undergo PCR testing throughout the quarantine

Looking Ahead

The government of Ireland has advised that Consulate and Embassy offices abroad may be functioning under limited hours due to COVID-19 related developments.

Israel

Overview

Effective immediately, the government of Israel will no longer allow all foreign nationals to enter Israel, unless they have submitted for exceptional cases approved by the Exceptions Committee. Fully vaccinated citizens of Israel will be permitted to enter if they can:

Take a PCR test upon arrival;

Proceed to isolation after testing;

The isolation period will end if a second PCR test is taken on the 3rd day of isolation and a negative test result is received

Unvaccinated citizens of Israel will be permitted to enter if they can:

Take a PCR test upon arrival;

Proceed to isolation after testing;

The isolation period will end if a second PCR test is taken on the 7th day of isolation and a negative test result is received

The countries of South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique and Eswatini to its red list of countries. Citizens of Israel who have been in these countries in the last 14 days prior to their return to Israel will be required to:

Take a PCR test upon arrival;

Proceed to a motel isolation until the test result is received;

After a negative result is received, the remainder of the isolation period is to be spent at home;

The isolation period will end if a second PCR test is taken on the 7th day of isolation and a negative test result is received

Looking Ahead

Currently, these changes will go into effect on 28 Nov. 2021, and remain in place for a minimum of 14 days.

Italy

Overview

Effective 27 Nov. 2021, the government of Italy restricted travel for all travelers who have been in the countries of South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini in the past 14 days. These entry restrictions do not apply to Italian citizens registered as residents in Italy prior to 26 Nov. 2021. These travelers will be required to:

Present a Passenger Locator Form in a digital format prior to boarding;

Present a negative molecular COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours prior to boarding;

Undergo a molecular or antigen test upon arrival in Italy;

Undergo a 10-day quarantine at the location indicated on the Passenger Locator Form; and

Take a molecular test on day 10 of quarantine

Looking Ahead

The government of Italy announced that the embassies located in these above-mentioned countries will continue to monitor the situation and produce updates as needed.

Japan

Overview

Effective 29 Nov. 2021, the government of Japan released a list of 159 countries and regions that are unsafe to travel from due to COVID-19 infection rates. All foreign nationals who have remained in any of these countries or regions in the last 14 days prior to travel to Japan will be denied entrance. Limited exemptions apply.

Based on the above recommendation, the government of Japan has also suspended the entrance for foreign nationals entering Japan for business purposes beginning 30 Nov. 2021.

Looking Ahead

These new restrictions will remain in place until 31 Dec. 2021.

Luxembourg

Overview

Effective 27 Nov. 2021, the government of Luxembourg has placed additional requirements on all travelers who have stayed in South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe in the 14 days prior to travel to Luxembourg. These measures will remain in place until 14 Jan. 2022. These additional requirements include:

Undergo a COVID-19 test (PCR, TMA or LAMP methods) as soon as possible upon entrance into Luxembourg;

Undergo a 7-day quarantine;

Take an additional nucleic acid amplification test (PCR, TMA or LAMP method) on the 6th day of quarantine

If a test is not submitted upon arrival and at the end of the 7-day quarantine period, the quarantine period will be extended for 7 more days, bringing the total duration to 14 days.

Looking Ahead

These additional requirements for travelers arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe will remain in place until 14 Jan. 2022. For additional information on entrance requirements click here.

Malaysia

Overview

As of 27 Nov. 2021, the government of Malaysia will not permit travelers who have been in any of the countries of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe in the past 14 days to enter the country. Citizens and permanent residents of Malaysia will not be permitted to enter the above-mentioned countries. Citizens and permanent residents will be permitted to enter Malaysia but will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine in a government quarantine center, regardless of vaccination status.

Looking Ahead

The government of Malaysia has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions.

Morocco

Overview

Effective 29 Nov. 2021, the government of Morocco suspended all direct passenger flights to Morocco until 13 Dec. 2021.

Netherlands

Overview

As of 26 Nov. 2021, the government of the Netherlands will not allow travelers from South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini, Namibia and Zimbabwe to enter the Netherlands.

Looking Ahead

The government of the Netherlands has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions on the above-mentioned countries.

Philippines

Overview

The government of the Philippines will suspend all inbound international flights from the countries of South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Mozambique until 15 Dec. 2021. Travelers who have arrived in the Philippines within the last 7 days from any of these countries will be required to:

Undergo a 14-day facility-based quarantine;

Take a RT-PCR test on day 7 of the quarantine

These requirements do not apply to international travelers who have transited through any of the above-mentioned countries. For additional information click here.

Looking Ahead

The government of the Philippines has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions.

Russia

Overview

Effective 28 Nov. 2021, the Russian government will restrict entry into the country for foreign nationals arriving from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar, Eswatini, Tanzania, the Hong Kong Special Administrative region and foreign national travelers who have been in these territories within the last 10 days.

Russian citizens arriving from the above-mentioned territories as well as Israel, the United Kingdom, and foreign nationals arriving from China, Israel and the United Kingdom will be permitted to enter the Russian Federation, but will be required to:

Take a PCR test upon arrival; and

Undergo self-isolation until a negative COVID-19 test result can be produced

Looking Ahead

The government of Russia has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions on the above-mentioned countries. Flights from Tanzania will be suspended until 1 Feb. 2022.

New Zealand

Overview

Effective 28 Nov. 2021, the government of New Zealand will only allow citizens of New Zealand to enter the nation from the countries of South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Seychelles, Malawi and Mozambique. New Zealand citizens returning from these countries will be required to:

Prior to Arrival:

Provide evidence of a negative RT-PCR test result taken within 72 hours prior to departure

After Arrival:

Stay in managed isolation for a full 14 days; and

Take a RT-PCR test upon arrival or on day 1 of managed isolation;

Take a RT-PCR test on day 3 of managed isolation; and

Take an additional RT-PCR test on day 5 or 6 of managed isolation

Looking Ahead

The government of New Zealand has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions on the above-mentioned countries.

Singapore

Overview

Effective 2 Dec. 2021, the government of Singapore will update its testing requirements for travelers. All travelers not traveling through a Vaccinated Travel Lane will be required to:

Undergo a PDT test within 2 days of their departure;

Upon arrival, all travelers must undergo a PCR test

Prior to arrival travelers should register and make payment for their on-arrival PCR test.

Travelers transiting through a Vaccinated Travel Lane will be required to undergo additional supervised self-administered ART testing at a Quick Test Centre on day 3 and day 7 of arrival.

Travelers arriving from Malaysia via a Vaccinated Travel Lane will be subject to a PDT test and an on-arrival ART test.

For additional information on border measures associated with countries and regions click here.

Looking Ahead

The government of Singapore has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions.

South Korea

Overview

Effective 28 Nov. 2021, the government of South Korea imposed entry restrictions on foreign nationals who have been in the countries of South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi in the past two weeks. Citizens and permanent residents of South Korea returning to South Korea from any of the above-mentioned countries will be required to:

Undergo a government facility quarantine for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status;

Take a PCR test on day 1 of quarantine, day 5 of quarantine and day 10 of quarantine

Looking Ahead

The government of South Korea has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions.

Thailand

Overview

On 29 Nov. 2021, the government of Thailand introduced travel restrictions to the countries of Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa. All travelers from the above-mentioned countries will not be permitted to obtain a Thailand Pass QR Code until further notice.

Looking Ahead

The government of Thailand has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions on the above-mentioned countries.

UAE

Overview

Effective 29 Nov. 2021, the government of the UAE will suspend entry for many travelers who have been in or transited through South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique in the past 14 days. Flights from these countries will only operate for UAE citizens, golden residence holders and those traveling for diplomatic reasons. These travelers must:

Present a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure;

Take a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within 6 hours of departure;

Take an additional PCR test in the airport upon arrival in the UAE; and

Undergo a 10-day quarantine and take a PCR test on the ninth day of quarantine

For additional information click here.

UAE citizens will also be prohibited from traveling to South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique.

Looking Ahead

The government of the UAE has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions on the above-mentioned countries.

United Kingdom

Overview

The government of the UK announced that travelers who arrived between 26 Nov. and 28 Nov. 2021, and who have been in the countries of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe within the last 10 days, will be required to quarantine at an approved location.

Travelers, regardless of vaccination status, who arrive from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe will be required to follow the standard red list rules, including:

Undergo a 10-day quarantine in a managed hotel upon arrival; and

Take COVID-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8 of the quarantine period

For additional information on the standard red list rules click here.

Effective 30 Nov. 2021, the government of the UK will require all international travelers arriving in the country to:

Take a PCR test on or before day 2; and

Self-isolate until they have received a negative test result

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said six countries would be added to the "red" list: South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Non-UK and Irish citizens or permanent residents returning from a red-listed country must quarantine in a hotel for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status. Citizens of other countries who have visited a red-list destination will not be able to enter at all.

Looking Ahead

The government of the UK has yet to declare the length of the new restrictions on the above-mentioned countries.

