Third-Chance Opportunity To Become Winners In H-1B Lottery Initially Conducted In March 2021
24 November 2021
In an unprecedented move, USCIS has, on November 19, announced
that the two previous drawings from H-1B lottery registrations have
not resulted in fully using the current fiscal year's H-1B
numerical allocations. There has never before been a third
drawing.
This offers yet another opportunity for H-1B registrants to be
selected for a "cap number" and to be invited to file an
H-1B petition with USCIS.
This third round of drawings also was conducted on November 19.
The latest batch of "winners" will be notified shortly.
Filers should check their myUSCIS accounts to check for possible
selection notices.
If selected now, as would permit employment for the
already-passed October 1, 2021 start date, third round winners will
need to file H-1B petitions with USCIS by February 23, 2022.
