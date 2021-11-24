ARTICLE

In an unprecedented move, USCIS has, on November 19, announced that the two previous drawings from H-1B lottery registrations have not resulted in fully using the current fiscal year's H-1B numerical allocations. There has never before been a third drawing.

This offers yet another opportunity for H-1B registrants to be selected for a "cap number" and to be invited to file an H-1B petition with USCIS.

This third round of drawings also was conducted on November 19. The latest batch of "winners" will be notified shortly. Filers should check their myUSCIS accounts to check for possible selection notices.

If selected now, as would permit employment for the already-passed October 1, 2021 start date, third round winners will need to file H-1B petitions with USCIS by February 23, 2022.

