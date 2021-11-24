U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it conducted an third random lottery selection system to reach its fiscal year (FY) 2022 H-1B allocations. The random selection occurred on November 19, 2021 and included advanced degree exemptions.

Overview

On November 19, 2021, USCIS selected petitions from a pool of previously submitted registrations. As it has done twice this year, the agency used a random selection process to select registrations. The filing period for petitions will start on November 22, 2021 and end on February 23, 2022.

USCIS has conducted two random selections so far this year. The first random selection was conducted in March 2021. Selected registrants for FY 2022 were allowed to file their petitions from April 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021. The second random selection process was initiated in July 2021. Petitioners with selected registrations could file their H-1B petitions from August 2, 2021 to November 3, 2021.

Looking Ahead

Employers who had additional registrations that were selected will receive a selection notice identifying the additional registrations selected and with information on where and when their employer can file their petitions. Cap-subject H-1B petitions must be filed at the correct service center and within the timeframe noted on the selection notice. Petitioners must file their H-1B petitions on paper and include a copy of their selection notice and with their cap-subject FY 2022 H-1B petition.

Petitioners must print a copy of their selection notice and include it with their cap-subject FY 2022 H-1B petition.

Additional information will be provided as available.

Originally published 19, November 2021

