Scott Bettridge authored an article about the United States reopening its border to international travelers from 33 countries including Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the U.K. and the European Schengen area (EU) and with this new proclamation has implemented a global vaccination requirement for all adult foreign national air travelers pursuant to CDC-specific regulations. Following a nearly 20-month closure, the Biden administration rescinded the country-specific international travel restrictions and announced the suspension of the COVID-19 travel bans effective Nov. 8. This new proclamation has implemented a global vaccination requirement for all adult foreign national air travelers pursuant to CDC-specific regulations. The vaccination requirements apply to ALL air travelers who are not U.S. citizens or U.S. permanent residents, with limited exceptions. Travelers are now required to be fully vaccinated and must provide proof of that vaccination before boarding a plane to the United States. More importantly, airlines must be able to verify a traveler's proof of vaccination status.

