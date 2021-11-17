Pryor Cashman celebrates the recognition of three of our own named top corporate employment lawyers in the U.S. by Lawdragon. In this 15th edition of the publication, Managing Partner Ronald H. Shechtman has been documented with distinction as a member of the Lawdragon Hall of Fame. According to Lawdragon, "[The] editorial team selected the 500 honorees through submissions, journalistic research and editorial vetting from a board of [the attorney's] peers."

Partner Colleen Caden, chair of Pryor Cashman's Immigration Group, is widely recognized as one of the country's top immigration lawyers. Caden is recognized for her work in immigration corporate employment law. Ronald Shechtman, Pryor Cashman's Managing Partner and Chair of the firm's Labor + Employment Group, is recognized for his labor and employment law work. Partner Joshua Zuckerberg, a member of Pryor Cashman's Labor and Employment, Litigation and Corporate Groups, is recognized for his labor and employment law work, with a particular focus on litigation.

View the full list in the resource link below.

