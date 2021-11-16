UPDATE: This announcement is an update to our original story from Nov. 10, 2021 below.

On Nov. 12, 2021, USCIS issued policy guidance that provides the same work authorization coverage for E dependent spouses (E-1D, E-2D and E-3D) that was issued for L-2 spouses earlier this week. E dependent spouses will now also qualify for an automatic extension of their current EAD if they have documentation evidencing a timely filed renewal of their EAD and if they have a valid Form I-94 evidencing E status. Further, once USCIS and CBP have made updates to the Form I-94, E dependent spouses will be able to provide their valid I-94 to evidence work authorization for future I-9 purposes but may continue to apply for an EAD if preferred.

Based on the policy guidance update, E dependent spouses will have the same benefits as L-2 spouses but cannot work past the expiration date of their I-94.

Following a recent settlement, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will expand eligibility for employment authorization for L-2 spouses and certain H-4 spouses.

Overview

A settlement was reached in Shergill, et al. v. Mayorkas that may benefit H-4 and L-2 spouses who seek employment authorization in the U.S.

What are the Changes?

It's important to know that the outcome of the settlement is different for H-4 and L-2 EAD applicants. A summary of the applicable results can be found below by impacted status type.

These changes are effective Nov. 10, 2021, but employers may wait for USCIS guidance on how these changes will be reflected in I-9 employment eligibility directions.

L-2 EAD Beneficiaries

No later than March 10, 2022, USCIS and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) must update the I-94 form for L-2 spouses to show that it serves as a List C document for I-9 purposes. L-2 spouses will then be eligible to work by presenting the I-94 in conjunction with a List B document for I-9 verification. The expiration of work authorization is linked to the expiration on the I-94. This new procedure will replace the requirement to hold a valid Employment Authorization Document (EAD), which could sometimes take up to 12 months from initial or renewal application to process.

For existing L-2 beneficiaries in the U.S. who are currently holding an expired EAD but have evidence of a timely filed extension and an unexpired I-94 showing L-2 status, an extension of up to 180 days beyond the expiration date of the current EAD is granted. If the applicant's current L-2 status expires less than 180 days after the expiration of the current EAD, then the extension of employment authorization will expire on the same date as the L-2 status. If the application for the new EAD is denied, employment authorization will cease as of the date of the denial.

Previously, USCIS policy did not grant any automatic employment authorization extension to L-2 EAD holders while their Employment Authorization Document (EAD) application was pending.

Despite this relief, L-2 EAD holders still cannot work past the expiration date of their I-94. Delayed USCIS processing times for L-2 applications will still mean that many individuals with pending L-2 applications will not be able to work past their I-94 expirations even if the automatic EAD extension timeline advances past that timeline.

H-4 EAD

H-4 holders will be eligible for an extension of their employment authorization for up to 180 days beyond the expiration of their current EAD while their application for an extension of the EAD is pending, if they have an unexpired I-94. If the applicant's current H-4 status expires less than 180 days after the expiration of the current EAD, then the extension of employment authorization will expire on the same date as the H-4 status. If the application for the new EAD is denied, employment authorization will cease as of the date of the denial.

Previously, USCIS policy did not grant any automatic employment authorization extension to H-4 EAD holders while their EAD application was pending.

Despite this relief, H-4 EAD holders still cannot work past the expiration date of their I-94. Delayed USCIS processing times for H-4 applications will still mean that many individuals with pending H-4 applications will not be able to work past their I-94 expirations even if the automatic EAD extension timeline advances past that timeline.

USCIS will update I-9 Employment Eligibility directions to account for the above changes.

Looking Ahead

Although the settlement is a significant reversal of previous USCIS policy and should theoretically benefit affected spouses, H-4 dependents may still face some challenges given delayed processing times. Without premium processing service for dependent applications and related EADs and severe processing backlogs at USCIS, processing times will continue to take many months.

USCIS will issue new guidance reflecting these updated policies. Further information may become available as these new policies take effect.

Originally published 10 November 2021.

