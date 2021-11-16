Key Points

The EU Council recommended that 21 countries and territories be removed from the regional travel restriction list

Overview

On Nov. 9, 2021, the European Council (EC) recommended that travel restrictions on 21 countries and territories from outside the European Union (EU) and Schengen Area be gradually lifted. For a complete list of impacted countries and territories click here .

What are the Changes?

The European Council updated the list of countries and territories that have restricted entry. This decision influences how EU member states and specifically Schengen area states determine their own internal travel restriction rules. However, the recommendation is not legally binding to EU member states. Depending on the circumstances of each member state, some countries may lift or maintain restrictions on these 21 countries and territories.

Looking Ahead

Continue to check the European Council's website and Envoy's website for the latest updates and additional information concerning travel entrance restrictions and measures based on the Council's recommendation.

Originally published 12 November 2021.

