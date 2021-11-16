As of Monday, November 8, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its requirements for air travelers to the United States. CDC's new travel policy follows President Biden's proclamation intended to promote safer global travel during the COVID-19 pandemic. While President Biden's proclamation impacts all individuals traveling to the United States, the greatest impact is toward noncitizens, who are nonimmigrants, seeking to enter the nation by air travel and are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In general, nonimmigrant visa holders must now provide proof of vaccination prior to entering the United States, with limited exceptions, which include children under the age of 18; individuals who are medically unable to receive the vaccine; and emergency travelers who do not have timely access to a vaccine.

To determine whether you can board a flight to the U.S., visit the CDC's Travel Assessment page. For additional information, visit the CDC's International Travel page.