U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has updated policy guidance on the use of electronic signatures and transmission for Form I-20.

Overview

The new guidance permits designated school officials to sign all signature fields on Form I-20 using either signature software or electronically reproduced copies of the official's signature. Designated officials can either transmit or email the signed Form I-20 to F and M students using a secure platform, or they can physically sign and mail the form to their students.

The updated guidance from ICE only applies to Form I-20.

Looking Ahead

Students and officials should contact the Department of Homeland Security's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) if they have questions or need additional information.

Originally published 8, November 2021

