ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

The H-1B quota continues to be oversubscribed, and last year saw a record number of H-1B registration submissions, which resulted in low selection rates. Advance planning is required for H-1B cap candidates. This webinar will discuss strategies for contingency planning for employees who are not selected in the cap lottery.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.