As part of its credit card payment pilot program, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services' (USCIS) Vermont Service Center is now accepting credit card payments using Form G-1450, Authorization for Credit Card Transactions, from petitioners filing Form I-129, Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker, for O and P nonimmigrants.

The program is also in operation at the Nebraska and Texas Service Centers. USCIS hopes eventually to expand this payment option to other forms and service centers. The goal is "to bring USCIS one step closer to accepting digital payments using a credit card at all service centers," the agency said.

Details:

