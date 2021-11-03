According to news reports, Senate Democrats are considering various options for including scaled-down immigration provisions in a budget reconciliation bill following rejection by the Senate parliamentarian, Elizabeth MacDonough, of proposals for more sweeping changes. Under consideration is providing parole to immigrants who arrived in the United States before January 1, 2011, but do not have permanent legal status. The idea would be to allow them to stay in the United States, work legally, and remain with their families.

The House of Representatives' Judiciary Committee passed immigration provisions in September that would be included in a reconciliation bill. Among those were several sections that the Senate parliamentarian has not yet considered, such as recapturing unused family and employment-based immigrant visas.

Details:

"Immigrants and Green Cards: Immigration in a Reconciliation Bill," Forbes, Oct. 12, 2021, https://www.forbes.com/sites/stuartanderson/2021/10/12/immigrants-and-green-cards-immigration-in-a-reconciliation-bill/?sh=735cae7678a3

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.