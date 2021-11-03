United States:
DHS Continues Travel Restrictions At Land Border Ports Of Entry With Mexico
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it will
continue to temporarily limit non-essential travel of individuals
from Mexico into the United States at land ports of entry (POEs)
along the U.S.-Mexico border until January 21, 2022.
The limit does not apply to those who are fully vaccinated for
COVID-19 as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, DHS said.
Details:
