The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced it will continue to temporarily limit non-essential travel of individuals from Mexico into the United States at land ports of entry (POEs) along the U.S.-Mexico border until January 21, 2022.

The limit does not apply to those who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, DHS said.

Details:

DHS notice, 86 Fed. Reg. 58216 (Oct. 21, 2021), https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2021-10-21/pdf/2021-23005.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.