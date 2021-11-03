United States:
Immigration Updates: Travel Bans, Future Changes, And H-1B Cap Planning (Video)
The Mintz Immigration Practice session focused on the evolving
immigration landscape and the anticipated changes to US immigration
policies:
Changes to the COVID Travel Ban
The country and region-specific ban is being replaced by a
uniform requirement for all travelers based on vaccination status
and testing. This will ease travel to the US, but there are still
areas of concern for foreign nationals who are traveling
internationally. This webinar discussed important considerations
for travelers to and from the US.
