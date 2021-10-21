ARTICLE

The U.S. Department of State has provided updates on delays related to passport services, including expedited and routine services and urgent travel appointments.

Overview

As of Oct. 8, 2021, routine passport services may take up to 14 weeks from the time the application is submitted to the time that the individual receives a new passport. Expedited services may take 10 weeks from when the application is submitted to the time that the applicant receives a new passport.

The Department of State is offering urgent travel appointments and in-person services at passport centers and agencies, although it cannot guarantee when services are available. Individuals should check the Department's Passport Agency and Center page for services available at specific locations.

Looking Ahead

Updates will be provided on passport services as available.

