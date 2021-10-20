Beginning on November 8, 2021, the Biden Administration will lift the historic COVID-19 travel bans for all foreign nationals who can show evidence of being fully vaccinated. The current travel restrictions prohibit individuals from Brazil, China, India, Iran, the Republic of Ireland, the Schengen Area, the United Kingdom, and South Africa from entering the United States. The new rules will apply to both international air travel and land travel and focus on the individual rather than the country of origin.

In addition, starting in November 2021, fully vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico, for whom non-essential travel is currently restricted at land and ferry ports of entry, will be permitted to enter the U.S. at these land and ferry ports of entry.

In determining which travelers are fully vaccinated, the new rule is expected to permit the vaccines approved and authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and those approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use. Further, it remains unclear how the rule will address adults and children who are ineligible to receive or have been advised by healthcare providers to not be vaccinated, as well as those who have chosen to not be vaccinated.

