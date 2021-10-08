In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is extending certain flexibilities it originally announced in March 2020 to assist applicants, petitioners, and requestors. This flexibility applies to the documents listed below if the issuance date listed on the request, notice, or decision is between March 1, 2020, and January 15, 2022, inclusive:

Requests for Evidence

Continuations to Request Evidence (N-14)

Notices of Intent to Deny, Revoke, or Rescind

Notices of Intent to Terminate regional centers

Motions to Reopen an N-400 Pursuant to 8 CFR 335.5, Receipt of Derogatory Information After Grant

In addition, USCIS will consider a Form I-290B, Notice of Appeal or Motion, or Form N-336, Request for a Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings (Under Section 336 of the INA), if:

The form was filed up to 60 calendar days from the issuance of a decision USCIS made; and

USCIS made that decision from March 1, 2020, through January 15, 2022.

USCIS said it will consider a response to the above requests and notices received within 60 calendar days after the response due date set in the request or notice before taking any action. Additionally, the agency will consider a Form N-336 or Form I-290B received up to 60 calendar days from the date of the decision before it takes any action.

Details:

