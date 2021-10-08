A U.S. district court judge vacated a final rule, "Strengthening Wage Protections for the Temporary and Permanent Employment of Certain Aliens in the United States," because Chad Wolf was not lawfully appointed as Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security when the final rule was approved. The rule would have prioritized H-1B visa selection based on wages.

Details:

Chamber of Commerce v. DHS, Sept. 15, 2021, https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/H1B-visa-ruling.pdf

