As of September 4, 2021, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is extending the time during which receipt notices can be used to show evidence of status from 18 months to 24 months for petitioners who properly file Form I-751, Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence, or Form I-829, Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status. USCIS said it made the change to accommodate current processing times for the two forms, "which have increased over the past year."

A conditional permanent resident who properly files either of the two forms will receive a receipt notice that can be presented with the Form I-551, Permanent Resident Card (green card), as evidence of continued status for up to 24 months past the expiration date on the green card, while the case remains pending with USCIS.

Additionally, USCIS said it will issue new receipt notices to eligible conditional permanent residents who properly filed their forms before September 4, 2021, and whose cases are still pending. Those receipt notices will also serve as evidence of continued status for 24 months past the expiration date on their green card, the agency said.

