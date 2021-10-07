The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced that non-U.S. citizens can apply for a Social Security number (SSN) or replacement SSN card on the same forms used to apply for permission to work in the United States (Form I-765) or for lawful permanent resident status (Form I-485). They no longer need to apply directly via the SSA.

The SSA said that such applicants should receive their SSN cards within seven business days after receiving their employment authorization documents from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Details:

