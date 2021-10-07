In a blow to Democrats, President Biden, and immigration advocates, Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough ruled on September 19, 2021, that immigration language cannot be included in the $3.5 trillion filibuster-proof budget reconciliation bill. She said, "The policy changes of this proposal far outweigh the budgetary impact."

The rejected language would have allowed eligible persons to pay a fee to be exempted from numerical limits when adjusting status to permanent residence, among other provisions. The immigration provisions are expected to have a dim chance of passing separately in the Senate.

