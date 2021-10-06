U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced on September 22, 2021, that non-essential travel will continue to be restricted across the U.S.-Canada and Mexico land borders through October 21, 2021. Cross-border activities with Canada and Mexico "that support health security, trade, commerce, supply security, and other essential activities" will continue. The order does not apply to those "who should be excepted based on considerations of law enforcement, officer and public safety, humanitarian, or public health interests."

The CBP announcement states that the agency "will no longer detain migrants in our holding facilities and will immediately return migrants to the country they entered from - Canada or Mexico. Where such a return is not possible, CBP will return migrants to their country of origin."

