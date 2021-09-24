The Biden Administration announced plans to ease travel restrictions on all international travelers coming into the United States beginning in early November 2021, replacing regional COVID-19 travel restrictions with vaccination requirements. This announcement is welcome news for foreign nationals who have been stuck abroad since early 2020 due to travel bans related to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The White House explained that it maintained those restrictions while vaccinations ramped up worldwide, but an ease on these restrictions is now appropriate as nearly 6 billion vaccines have been administered globally and dozens of countries now have strong vaccination rates.

Travel Requirements for Foreign Nationals

In place of the regional COVID-19 related travel bans that currently apply to certain foreign nationals traveling from China, Iran, the Schengen Area, U.K., Ireland, Brazil, South Africa and India, all foreign international travelers will be required to prove that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning in early November 2021 to enter the United States. They must also take a COVID-19 test within three days of boarding a flight to the United States and provide a negative test result. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") will provide information regarding which vaccines will be accepted.

Certain limited exceptions will be available for children, COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial participants, and individuals traveling for an important reason and who lack access to vaccination in a timely manner. Individuals who are exempted from the vaccine requirement may be required to be vaccinated upon arrival. The White House will announce more details at a later date.

Travel Requirements for U.S. Citizens

The travel requirements for Americans who wish to return to the United States after foreign travel will become slightly more stringent than before, but vaccinations are not mandatory. The current requirement in place is to test for COVID-19 within three days of boarding a plane to the United States. Beginning in November 2021, unvaccinated Americans who return to the United States after foreign travel will be required to provide proof of:

A negative test result taken within one day of their departure; and

Purchase of a viral test to be taken after arrival.

The CDC will also issue a Contact Tracing Order that will require airlines to collect comprehensive contact information for every passenger coming to the United States and to provide that information promptly to the CDC upon request.

