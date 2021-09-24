ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On September 20, 2021, the Biden Administration announced that it plans to ease travel restrictions on all international travelers coming into the US beginning in early November 2021. The current geographic COVID-19 related travel bans implemented for individuals from the Schengen Area, UK, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa, India, China, and Iran will be rescinded. In place of these bans, all international travelers will be required to provide that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as well as provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of boarding a flight to the US. Limited exceptions will be available. CDC will issue a Contact Tracing Order that will require airlines to collect comprehensive contact information for every passenger coming to the United States and to provide that information promptly to CDC upon request.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.