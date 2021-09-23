ARTICLE

On September 20, 2021, the Biden Administration announced that it would replace the hodge-podge of travel bans, quarantine requirements and rules for National Interest Exceptions, and the exceptions to those Exceptions, with a comprehensive, global entry policy.

Effective November 1, 2021, non-US citizens, regardless of where they reside, may enter the US if they can show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arriving in the US. While the details have yet to be released, such as what is considered valid proof of vaccination, this development is good news for those who were subject to a travel ban – notably persons residing in Schengen countries, China, Brazil, India, South Africa, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

On the other hand, for residents of countries that were not subject to a travel ban, the new policy now places the requirement of vaccination on persons who wish to enter the US where no such requirement previously existed.

The requirement of a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours prior to arrival in the US has been in place for several months and applies to all persons, including US citizens.

