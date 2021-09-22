Beginning early November 2021, the Biden Administration will rescind the geographic COVID-19 Travel Bans currently in place for individuals from China, Iran, the Schengen Area, U.K., Ireland, Brazil, South Africa, and India. In its place will be a requirement that all adult foreign nationals traveling to the United States be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination prior to boarding an airplane. All fully vaccinated international air travelers will still be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of boarding a flight to the United States. All unvaccinated travelers (including Americans who are not fully vaccinated) who return to the United States will be required to show both proof of a negative test result taken within one day of their departure and proof that they purchased a viral test to be taken after arrival. The Administration will continue the mask mandate through January 18, 2022. Additional recommendations to stop the spread of COVID-19 will also include:

Expansion of pre-departure and post-arrival testing requirements Continuation of the mask mandate through January 18, 2022 Implementation of a contact tracing order for airlines.

There will be limited humanitarian exceptions to the vaccine requirement available for those traveling for an important reason and who are unable to access vaccination in a timely manner. Limited exceptions to the vaccine requirement will also be available for children and COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial participants. Individuals who are exempted from the vaccine requirement may be required to be vaccinated upon arrival. According to the Administration, this new and admittedly stricter system will be a more focused and harmonized global approach on preventing the spread of COVID-19 from passengers flying internationally into the United States. The Administration will look to the CDC for guidance on which vaccines will be accepted for entry into the United States.

