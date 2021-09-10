U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) rescinded policy guidance in the USCIS Policy Manual on discretionary employment authorization for noncitizens paroled into the United States. The guidance was issued in 2019 in response to a presidential proclamation and related national emergency that were revoked and terminated, respectively, in 2021.

USCIS policy alert, Aug. 12, 2021, https://www.uscis.gov/sites/default/files/document/policy-manual-updates/20210812-EmploymentAuthorizationForParolees.pdf

