Due to an August 19, 2021, preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton in Texas v. United States that blocked, nationwide, the Biden administration's prioritization of enforcement action against those who are threats to national security or public safety, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Office of the Principal Legal Advisor (OPLA) suspended reliance on a May 27, 2021, OPLA memorandum, "Interim Guidance to OPLA Attorneys Regarding Civil Immigration Enforcement and Removal Policies and Priorities."

According to reports, the judge's action upends the hope that many employees and others around the country have had to reopen their removal orders under the Biden prosecutorial discretion policy, and OPLA offices nationwide are not considering prosecutorial discretion requests. ICE said that questions from noncitizens and their legal representatives about OPLA's exercise of prosecutorial discretion in individual cases should be referred to local OPLA offices.

Details:

Preliminary injunction, Aug. 19, 2021, http://myflorcom/webfiles.nsf/WF/GPEY-C62QED/$file/Texas+case.pdf

ICE announcement, https://www.ice.gov/about-ice/opla/prosecutorial-discretion

OPLA office locations, https://www.ice.gov/contact/field-offices?office=12

Interim guidance memo, May 27, 2021, https://www.ice.gov/doclib/about/offices/opla/OPLA-immigration-enforcement_interim-guidance.pdf

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.