Key Points

The U.S., Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, and North Macedonia were all removed from the EU's list of countries exempt from restrictions on non-essential travel.

Travelers from the United States, Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro, and North Macedonia will face additional travel restrictions, such as longer quarantine periods and additional testing requirements due to this change.

Overview

On Monday, Aug. 30, the European Council recommended that all 27 EU Member States remove the U.S. and several other countries, including Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia from the safe travel list as a result of rising COVID-19 infections.

What are the Changes?

As of June 30, the U.S. and 14 other countries had reached an agreement with the EU that allowed for the easing of entry requirements for non-essential travel. However, as of Aug. 30, individuals taking part in non-essential travel will potentially face additional travel restrictions as determined by each Member State.

Looking Ahead

Based on the decision, additional travel restrictions could be implemented at the discretion of the authorities of each Member State. Most Member States are expected to comply with the Council's recommendation. Restrictions and new policies will vary based on country. For additional information and changes visit the following links: for non-EU nationals and for EU-nationals.

Originally published SEPTEMBER 2, 2021

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.