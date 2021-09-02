U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has provided updates for visitors to its field offices due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Overview
USCIS notes that individuals who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will not be able to visit a USCIS field office within 10 days of returning from international or domestic air travel and cruise ship travel.
Individuals who are fully vaccinated are exempt from the requirement.
Looking Ahead
Updates on USCIS visitor policies due to COVID-19 will be updated as available.
Originally published SEPTEMBER 1, 2021
