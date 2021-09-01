Ur M. Jaddou was appointed on August 3, 2021, as the new director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). Ms. Jaddou previously served as chief counsel at USCIS from June 2014 to January 2017.

More recently, Ms. Jaddou directed DHS Watch, an America's Voice-led project focused on good governance and accountability in the Immigration system. She also served as an adjunct professor of law at American University's Washington College of Law, and counsel at Potomac Law Group, PLLC.

From 2012 to 2014, Ms. Jaddou was responsible for developing and implementing congressional strategy for the Department of State as deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of Legislative Affairs. Ms. Jaddou also served as chief counsel for the Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship in the U.S. House of Representatives, and as senior counsel to Rep. Zoe Lofgren.

Ms. Jaddou, a daughter of immigrants from Mexico (mother) and Iraq (father), received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Stanford University and her law degree from UCLA School of Law.

