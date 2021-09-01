ARTICLE

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) informed the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) that it is sending communications to adjustment applicants or their representatives with notice that a Request for Evidence (RFE) will be sent for Form I-693, Report of Medical Examination and Vaccination Record. USCIS said it is attempting to adjudicate as many adjustments of status applications as possible before the end of the fiscal year. Applicants may respond to the RFE with completed medicals. The RFE will provide instructions for filing. The I-693 should be filed as soon as possible after receiving the RFE so the case can be adjudicated before September 30, 2021.

