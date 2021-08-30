U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has reached a settlement agreement in Vangala et al. v. USCIS et al., No. 4:20-cv-08143(N.D. Cal.).

Overview

The agreement allows individuals to receive updated receipt dates for immigration benefit applications that were resubmitted, or for petitions that were initially rejected under the agency's previous "No Blank Space" rejection policy. Under the previous policy, USCIS rejected certain types of application forms with any blank spaces or blank fields.

Based on final approval of the settlement agreement, which was granted on July 20, 2021 by the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, individuals whose forms were rejected under the initial policy may resubmit their request on or before July 20, 2022 to request an updated receipt that shows the date that their rejected request was initially filed. The agreement applies to Form I-589, Form I-918, Petition of U Nonimmigrant Status, and Form I-918, Supplement A, Petition for Qualifying Family Member of U-1 Recipient. Individuals who resubmitted their forms before the effective date of the settlement agreement can submit documentation on or before July 20, 2022 to receive an updated receipt date.

Looking Ahead

USCIS will notify affected individuals who may benefit from the settlement agreement.

Originally published 27, August 2021

