U.S. Border Restrictions May Be Lifted As Soon As June 22nd
19 August 2021
We have received unconfirmed reports from multiple sources that
the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is considering lifting all
border restrictions as early as June 22nd. We will be carefully
watching for announcements or guidance from the Department of
Homeland Security about any changes to the current restrictions. It
also remains to be seen whether any changes would be bilateral or
unilateral, and/or would involve any sort of caveats based on
vaccination status.
