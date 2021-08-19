ARTICLE

We have received unconfirmed reports from multiple sources that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is considering lifting all border restrictions as early as June 22nd. We will be carefully watching for announcements or guidance from the Department of Homeland Security about any changes to the current restrictions. It also remains to be seen whether any changes would be bilateral or unilateral, and/or would involve any sort of caveats based on vaccination status.

