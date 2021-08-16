ARTICLE

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that applicants filing for permanent resident status may also apply for a Social Security number or replacement card as part of their adjustment of status application process. USCIS has revised Form I-485 to include additional necessary questions for those wishing to apply for a Social Security number or replacement card.

Upon approval of the applicant's Form I-485, USCIS will send the applicant's data to the Social Security Administration, which will automatically issue the applicant an original Social Security Number or replacement card. These changes are effective immediately and do not increase the filing fee for Form I-485. Prior to this announcement, applicants had to apply for a Social Security number separately at a Social Security office.

