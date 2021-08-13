U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced that individuals who are seeking permanent resident status can apply for a Social Security number (SSN) or a Social Security replacement card when they apply for a green card.

Overview

Effective immediately, individuals can now apply for a new SSN or a replacement card as part of their green card application. Previously, they had to apply for an SSN or replacement card in person at a Social Security office.

USCIS has updated Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Resident or Adjust Status with additional questions needed to receive a new SSN or a replacement card.

Looking Ahead

The Social Security Administration will automatically assign individuals an SSN. They do not need to take any additional action.

Originally published AUGUST 12, 2021

