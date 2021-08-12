U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and the Social Security Administration (SSA) will allow eligible applicants to apply for a new Social Security number or replacement Social Security card using the new Form I-485, Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status.

Overview

To work legally in the U.S., employees must prove their personal identity and employment eligibility. Applicants can now use a Social Security card from the SSA to prove employment eligibility. Previously, applicants for permanent resident status who do not already have a Social Security number have had to submit additional paperwork and appear in person at a Social Security office to obtain a new or replacement unrestricted Social Security card.

The new Form I-485 will now have additional questions for applicants that allow them to apply for a Social Security card as part of the I-485 application rather than visiting a local Social Security office in person. The form will also allow applicants who already have a Social Security number to request a replacement Social Security card. USCIS will approve the form and send relevant information to the SSA electronically. Once the SSA receives the information, the electronic system will automatically assign the applicant a new Social Security card or issue a replacement.

Looking Ahead

Filing fees will not increase for Form I-485. Individuals who receive a Form I-551, Permanent Resident Card (Green Card) from USCIS should receive a new Social Security card from the SSA in two weeks.

Originally Published 11 August 2021

