As of June 30, 2021, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Regional Center Program has lapsed, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has since rejected any submissions received on or after July 1, 2021, of the following forms:

Form I-924 (Application for Regional Center Designation Under the Immigrant Investor Program), unless the application is to amend a regional center's name, organizational structure, ownership, or administration; and

Form I-526 (Immigrant Petition by Alien Investor) when the investment is associated with an approved regional center.

USCIS will continue to accept and review Form I-829 (Petition by Entrepreneur to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status). Should the EB-5 Regional Center Program's statutory authorization remain lapsed, USCIS will begin rejecting Form I-485 (Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status) and any associated forms, including I-765 (Application for Employment Authorization) and I-131 (Application for Travel Document), based on an approved Regional Center Form I-526. However, we anticipate the program will be renewed at a later date.

Originally published 21 July 2021.

