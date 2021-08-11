ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has closed the Biometrics Processing Unit in Alexandria, Virginia. Those who need to reschedule an appointment for biometric services must call the USCIS Contact Center at 800-375-5283 before the date of the original appointment and “establish good cause for rescheduling.” The unit in Alexandria no longer receives mail.

Details:

· USCIS guidance, July 28, 2021, https://www.uscis.gov/forms/filing-guidance/preparing-for-your-biometric-services-appointmen

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.