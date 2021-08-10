ARTICLE

William (Bill) Stock, Michele Madera, and Andrew (Drew) Zeltner sit down and discuss common questions and scenarios foreign nationals in the U.S. encounter about which side hustles might cause issues with status violations. This is an updated version of an episode published in February 2019 (Episode 12: Avoiding Status Violations in the Side Gig Economy.) In this episode, the Klasko attorneys give updated guidance as well as cover the recent changes for student athletes regarding name, image, and likeness compensation.

Can I develop an app in my dorm room?

Can I sell my car?

Can I invest in real estate?

Can I volunteer my time to a friend's new startup?

As a student athlete, can I benefit from the name, image, and likeness changes?

All of these questions and more are answered in this episode, with some general guidelines to help foreign nationals think through their plans for a side hustle.

