Introducing Alston & Bird's AgImpact, a discussion about potential legislative and regulatory actions coming out of Washington impacting agriculture and rural America.

Agricultural labor reform has been a priority for many in agriculture for years but has been intertwined with politically charged immigration issues. Following House passage of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which provides work authorization for experienced agricultural workers and reforms for the H-2A visa program, earlier this year, all eyes are now on the Senate. The full Senate Judiciary Committee recently held a hearing about the essential work done by farmworkers. What's next?

Alston & Bird's agribusiness team Nowell Berreth, immigration counsel Eileen Scofield, and legislative and public policy counsel and former USDA official Kristi Boswell discuss the Farm Workforce Modernization Act and the H-2A program.

